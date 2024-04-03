Lee, Ogle counties under winter weather advisory

Heavy rain caused one lane of the 1000 block of East River Road (state Route 2) in Dixon to flood Tuesday, April 2, 2024. More rain and snow were in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — A winter weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon points to an accumulation of snow that could affect driving conditions into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued the advisory for Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in those areas and winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Weather officials are telling motorists to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.