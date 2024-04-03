Fritts selects Rochelle’s Kennay Farms Distilling for March Local Business Highlight

State Rep. Bradley Fritts (right) presents a Local Business Highlight award to Adam Kennay (from left), Kaleb Kennay, Rick Kennay and Doris Kennay, (Photo provided by state Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle for his March 2024 Local Business Highlight.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Kennay Farms Distilling because of their commitment to helping our local veterans, first responders, and other community organizations,” said Fritts. “Kennay Farms hosted a Hops for Heroes event where they created a new beer and donated all proceeds to local veteran organizations. They also helped first responders with their Back the Blue bottles during the pandemic and continue donating items and baskets to local auctions and raffles.”

Kennay Farms was founded in 2019 by owners Doris and Rick Kennay. The Kennay family has been farming for six generations.

“I commend the Kennay family on their excellent products, hard work and continued dedication to helping our community,” Fritts said.

Kennay Farms Distilling is located at 416 Lincoln Highway in Rochelle. For more information about Kennay Farms, visit KennayFarmsDistilling.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.