Dixon Public Library announces new date for virtual event with speaker Temple Grandin

DIXON – The Dixon Public Library announced that the latest special virtual event with speaker Temple Grandin has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Grandin has requested that the event be moved from its original date of Wednesday, April 3.

Grandin, an academic and animal behaviorist, is well known for her research and activism on both autism and animal welfare.

Today, she is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and works as a consultant to the livestock industry, offering advice on animal behavior.

Over the years, she has published several books and papers about autism and animal behavior. She is one of the first autistic people to document and share the insights she has gained from her personal experience with autism.

Her most recent book, “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” was published in 2022.

The event, “The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers with Dr. Temple Grandin,” will be held over Zoom, according to the library’s Facebook page. Viewers are invited to submit questions for Grandin, which will be shared during the event as time permits.

This presentation will be recorded and will be publicly available for 30 days after production.

All Dixon residents and members of the Dixon Public Library are welcome to attend. All current registrants do not need to register again. They will be notified of the change through Zoom. To register, fill out the registration form online.

To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.