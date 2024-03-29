Bi-County Bulldogs Special Olympics basketball team went from being strangers to family

Members of the Bi-County Bulldogs are, back row, from left, Collin Mealing, Damian Hughes, Havannah Lee, J'Marion Hill and Kaleb Schipper; middle row, Angelo Heald, Samantha Zimmermann, Emily Hoffman and Samantha Merriman; and front, holding trophy, Brenden Hoagland. (Photo provided by Mandi Roggy)

STERLING — It was a great season for the Bi-County Bulldogs, a first-year Special Olympics basketball team representing the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative, who came home with silver medals from the state championship.

Coach Mandi Roggy’s team won all seven of its regular-season games, then won two regional games to qualify for the Illinois Special Olympics state basketball tournament. The Bulldogs returned from the state tournament in Bloomington-Normal with silver medals. They tied for second place with a 1-1 record in a four-team senior division.

After beating the Chatham Chargers 43-40 in the state tourney, the Bulldogs lost 44-37 to SI (Southern Illinois) Ohana. That was their first and only loss of the season.

“It was a fun weekend for us. We spent a lot of time together and really bonded,” Roggy said.

Collin Mealing was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in both of their state tournament games. He had 18 points vs. the Chargers and 16 points vs. Ohana.

“We did a good job working together,” Mealing said.

Samantha Zimmermann won the Spirit Award in the game vs. the Chargers and Havannah Lee won the Spirit Award in the game vs. Ohana. The award, for demonstrating the spirit of Special Olympics, is presented by the referees to a player on each team.

“We had a pretty good team and lots of fun,” said Lee.

Besides basketball, the weekend for the Bulldogs included the opening ceremony, dances, laser tag, a team dinner at Cracker Barrel, and Zimmermann being interviewed by a local television station.

Roggy, a special education paraprofessional at Morrison High School, has been coaching Bi-County athletes in basketball skills, track and bowling for eight years.

She formed the basketball team so she could provide new experiences for Bi-County athletes. There were no tryouts. Everyone who wanted to be on the team made the team.

Nine players, males and females, from seven school districts were on the team. The players ranged in age from 13 to 26. While all the wins and awards were nice, Bulldogs players and coaches pointed to other reasons why the season was such a success in their eyes.

“We came together as strangers and ended the season as a family that worked hard together,” said assistant coach Kristen Hoagland.

What did the athletes think of the season? They all agreed that they had fun, and loved playing with their teammates.

“We grew as a team, became a little family, and achieved a lot,” said team member Samantha Merriman.

“My favorite part was helping my teammates and the other teams,” added Kaleb Schipper. J’Marion Hill, Damian Hughes, Brenden Hoagland, Angelo Heald and Emily Hoffman round out the Bulldogs’ roster.

Assistant coach Teri Holldorf said that from day one, the athletes played as a team. “They played hard, supported each other, and displayed great sportsmanship. I’m so proud of them.”

Jess Hurley is Roggy’s fiance. She recruited him to be an assistant coach. He’s glad she did.

“I want to thank Mandi for introducing me to coaching a Special Olympics team,” he said. “Our athletes were absolutely amazing. I really enjoyed working with them individually and as a team. They did their best in practice and games. I couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Mandi and a better group of athletes.”

Emily Roggy and Kolten Sage also were assistant coaches. Emily Roggy, 16, the coach’s daughter, is a junior at Morrison High School.

The Bi-County Special Education Cooperative was formed in 1969. It provides special education services to 11 member school districts. Regional offices of education in Sterling and Freeport also are members.