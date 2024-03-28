Morrison interviewing candidates to fill upcoming police chief vacancy

MORRISON – Morrison city officials are now interviewing candidates as they decide who will be the city’s next police chief.

Current Chief Pedro Valladares Jr., who has been with the department since February 2023, turned in his resignation last month; it was approved at the Feb. 26 City Council meeting.

Valladares has lived in Moline throughout his time as Morrison police chief, and is leaving the position because he has decided to remain there, Morrison City Administrator Brian Melton said Wednesday. Moline is about 40 miles from Morrison and falls outside the 25-mile residency requirement in place up until the time Valladares turned in his resignation.

Shortly after the council accepted his resignation, council members approved posting the position and a motion amendment requiring the new chief to live within Morrison city limits. Before the change, the chief was required to live no farther than 25 miles from the city’s police department.

His resignation will go into effect April 30.

Melton said 12 resumes were received prior to the March 15 deadline, with three candidates selected from that pool to be interviewed. The goal is to have a new chief in place by May 1, he said.