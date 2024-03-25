Dixon Rotary’s shrimp boil, chili bowl support education initiatives

Rotary District Governor Dave Emerick and Dixon Rotary Club President Mary Oros are shown at the club's shrimp boil and chili bowl March 9 in Dixon. (Photo provided by Mary Oros)

DIXON — The Dixon Rotary Club hosted its annual shrimp boil and chili bowl fundraiser March 9.

Money raised through the event, which took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall, will go toward a literacy campaign and scholarship initiatives, Dixon Rotary Club President Mary Oros said.

“It just takes a village and I’m aways impressed at how many people support these things and get involved in this capacity,” Oros said of Rotary and other service club events during a recent Dixon City Council meeting.

Rotary International’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.