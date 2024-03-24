Rep. Fritts visits Rock Falls Rotary

Rock Falls High School Rotary Students of the Month and outbound student to France on Rotary Exchange in 2024-2025 were in attendance at the invitation of Rock Falls Rotary Youth Committee Chairman Tom Myers to hear state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, share the accomplishments of the last General Assembly. Fritts represents the 74th Legislative District. Pictured are (from left) Tom Myers, Rock Falls Rotary Youth Committee chairman; Carli Kobbeman, Student of Month; Mayson Burns, Student of the Month; Fritts; Claire Bickett, Student of the Month; Angela Gallentine, Student of the Month; and Rotary Youth Exchange outbound student to France, Kenedi Woodyatt. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Rotary Club)