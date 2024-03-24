March 24, 2024
Rep. Fritts visits Rock Falls Rotary

Rock Falls High School Rotary students view democracy in action

By Shaw Local News Network
Rock Falls High School Rotary Students of the Month and outbound student to France on Rotary Exchange in 2024-2025 were in attendance at the invitation of Rock Falls Rotary Youth Committee Chairman Tom Myers to hear state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, share the accomplishments of the last General Assembly. Fritts represents the 74th Legislative District. Pictured are (from left) Tom Myers, Rock Falls Rotary Youth Committee chairman; Carli Kobbeman, Student of Month; Mayson Burns, Student of the Month; Fritts; Claire Bickett, Student of the Month; Angela Gallentine, Student of the Month; and Rotary Youth Exchange outbound student to France, Kenedi Woodyatt. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Rotary Club)

