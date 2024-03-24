Morrison care facilities, hospital donate to food pantry

MORRISON — Over 500 pounds of items were donated to the Morrison Food Pantry on Wednesday, March 13.
Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, Homestead of Morrison and Morrison Community Hospital joined forces with a friendly competition to gather items for the Morrison Food Pantry, according to a news release.
The pantry was running low on personal care items, so that was a big focus of what was donated; however, there were a lot of food items donated from the group as well.
“We are blessed to have such a great community backing us,” said Laveda Ashlin, president of the food pantry.