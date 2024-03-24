March 24, 2024
Morrison care facilities, hospital donate to food pantry

By Shaw Local News Network
Morrison Food Pantry volunteers and those who donated are (from left) Homestead Executive Director Shelby Engaldo with son Enzo; Rick Barr; Resthave Activity Director Dawn Stuart; Richard Swanson; Morrison Hospital Marketing Director Mick Welding; Deb Wikoff; Randy Kuehl; Amanda McNamara; Carole Patton; Len Ashlin; Leveda Ashlin; Rick Smith; and Resthave Marketing Director Karla Burn. (Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation)

MORRISON — Over 500 pounds of items were donated to the Morrison Food Pantry on Wednesday, March 13.

Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, Homestead of Morrison and Morrison Community Hospital joined forces with a friendly competition to gather items for the Morrison Food Pantry, according to a news release.

The pantry was running low on personal care items, so that was a big focus of what was donated; however, there were a lot of food items donated from the group as well.

“We are blessed to have such a great community backing us,” said Laveda Ashlin, president of the food pantry.

