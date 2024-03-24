Morrison care facilities, hospital donate to food pantry

Morrison Food Pantry volunteers and those who donated are (from left) Homestead Executive Director Shelby Engaldo with son Enzo; Rick Barr; Resthave Activity Director Dawn Stuart; Richard Swanson; Morrison Hospital Marketing Director Mick Welding; Deb Wikoff; Randy Kuehl; Amanda McNamara; Carole Patton; Len Ashlin; Leveda Ashlin; Rick Smith; and Resthave Marketing Director Karla Burn. (Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation)

MORRISON — Over 500 pounds of items were donated to the Morrison Food Pantry on Wednesday, March 13.

Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, Homestead of Morrison and Morrison Community Hospital joined forces with a friendly competition to gather items for the Morrison Food Pantry, according to a news release.

The pantry was running low on personal care items, so that was a big focus of what was donated; however, there were a lot of food items donated from the group as well.

“We are blessed to have such a great community backing us,” said Laveda Ashlin, president of the food pantry.