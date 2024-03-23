Dixon Public Library announces virtual event with speaker Temple Grandin

DIXON – The Dixon Public Library has announced the latest special virtual event with speaker Temple Grandin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Grandin is an academic and animal behaviorist. She is well known for her research and activism for both autism and animal welfare.

Over the years, she has published several books and papers about autism and animal behavior. She is one of the first autistic people to document and share the insights she has gained from her personal experience with autism.

Her most recent book, “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” was published in 2022.

Today, she is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and works as a consultant to the livestock industry, offering advice on animal behavior.

The event, “The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers with Dr. Temple Grandin,” will be held over Zoom, according to the library’s Facebook page. Viewers are invited to submit questions for Grandin, which will be shared during the event as time permits.

All Dixon residents and members of the Dixon Public Library are welcome to attend. To register, fill out the registration form online.

To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.