Former Savanna woman pleads guilty to harassing her Black neighbor

MOUNT CARROLL – A former Savanna woman, who with her son faces a civil hate crimes lawsuit that accuses her of harassing her Black neighbor, has pleaded guilty in Carroll County court to harassing the neighbor.

Cheryl Hampton, 69, now of Streator in La Salle County, faces three to seven years in prison at her sentencing April 17. It is a probational offense.

Hampton pleaded guilty on March 1, the day after her son, Chad Hampton, 47, now of Victoria in Knox County, was found not guilty at a bench trial of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor. He was accused of spraying the same neighbor’s yard with weed-killer, but presiding Judge Jerry Kane found that the state did not prove that he knowingly damaged the lawn.

Chad Hampton (Provided by Carroll County jail)

The Hamptons also are accused in a civil lawsuit of harassing their neighbor for months in 2020, resulting in several alleged violations of the Illinois Hate Crimes Statute. That suit – the state’s first civil hate-crime suit – was filed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office May 31, 2022, and seeks penalties of at least $100,000. According to the civil lawsuit:

The neighbor bought his home in the 300 block of Bowen Street on Oct. 16, 2019. The Hamptons lived next door in a rental.

A little more than 6 months after he moved in, on July 12, 2020, he told police his orange retractable fence was cut in half the day after Cheryl Hampton told him she would tear it down.

Savanna Police Lt. Daniel Nevills, now retired, responded to the Hamptons’ home, where Cheryl Hampton used a racial slur and told Nevills she didn’t want to live next door to a Black person, the suit said.

Later that day, the neighbor told police that Chad Hampton sprayed his yard with weed-killer. Chad Hampton was charged Sept. 20 and arraigned on the misdemeanor on Oct. 19, 2020.

Less than a week later, an effigy was hung by a noose in a tree in the Hamptons’ yard, bearing a mask painted black with a curly black wig with patches of white, resembling the neighbor’s salt-and-pepper hair, and wearing clothing resembling his, according to the suit. A large chain bound the head, arms and torso. The tree was a few feet from the neighbor’s home.

The Hamptons also painted a racial slur on one of their windows facing the neighbor’s home and draped a Confederate flag behind it, the suit said.

The scene, photos of which were filed along with the civil complaint, was done in retaliation against the neighbor, who had contacted Savanna police repeatedly about other “aggressive actions” by the Hamptons, the suit said.

Savanna police visited the Hampton home again on Oct. 26, 2020, and Cheryl Hampton “admitted the display targeted” the neighbor because, she said, they were tired of his complaints against them. Police asked her to move the effigy out of his view , and she refused, the suit said.

The next day, Nevills and then-Mayor Chris Lain went to the Hamptons’ home, and Cheryl Hampton told them that she was tired of the complaints, that she was angry that her son had to take a day off work to attend court, that the hanging figure was a “Halloween decoration,” and that she would not move it out of her neighbor’s view, the suit said.

She was arrested and charged later that day with harassing a witness, the charge to which she pleaded guilty March 1.

A status hearing in the civil lawsuit is set for March 25.