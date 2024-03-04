Second hearing on Steward Creek solar facility held; public input heard

A preliminary site drawing for phases 1 and 2 of the Steward Creek Solar project. The project is a utility-scale, ground-mounted commercial solar energy facility planned to be built in Alto and Willow Creek townships. Phases 1 and 2 each are designed to produce 600 megawatts. (Photo provided by Lee County Zoning)

DIXON — Members of the public had a chance to weigh in on a Virginia-based company’s special use permit request to build Phase 2 of what would be one of the largest solar facilities in the country during a Feb. 28 public hearing before the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals.

Hexagon Energy LLC, doing business in Illinois as Steward Creek Solar LLC, is seeking a special use permit from Lee County to build Phase 2 of a 1,200-megawatt commercial solar energy facility in Alto and Willow Creek townships.

“Over the 35-year project life we have these agreements for, [phases 1 and 2 ] are estimated to bring in approximately $174 million in tax revenue to Lee County,” said Will Hantzmon, Hexagon Energy senior development manager, during the first public hearing on Feb. 20.

Phases 1 and 2 of Steward Creek each are designed to produce 600 megawatts and together will cover approximately 9,000 acres, according to Hexagon Energy’s special use permit application. Steward Creek’s second phase alone will create enough clean energy to power approximately 116,300 homes, the application states.

The project boundaries are Ogle County to the north, DeKalb County to the east, U.S. Route 30 to the south and Interstate 39 to the west.

Sterling-based attorney Tim Zollinger facilitated the public hearing portion of the ZBA meeting. He was there as a neutral party meant to rule on the admissibility of evidence and on any objections.

Karl Koehling, whose property adjoins Steward Creek’s proposed location, said during the Feb. 20 hearing that he has no problem with the facility’s construction.

“That farmland is questionable on any given year to its productivity, and we all want our air conditioners and toaster ovens and everything else to work every day,” Koehling said. “The electricity has to come from somewhere. This project doesn’t seem like it causes pollution or anything, and I don’t really have a problem with it butting up to my property.”

John Peterson, who lives near where Steward Creek would be built, had concerns about the safety of the 150-megawatt battery energy storage system – or BESS – that is part of Hexagon’s application.

Peterson voiced concerns about the size and placement of the BESS, noting that the placement has not yet been finalized. He also said that he had spoke to local fire protection districts and had been told that Hexagon had not reached out to them regarding the BESS.

Hantzmon specifically stated in the Feb. 20 meeting that they reached out to them during Phase 1 application process and plan to reconnect prior to starting construction or applying for building permits.

“We will coordinate with the local fire protection districts to do a site walk and make any modifications that they deem necessary,” Hantzmon said

Additionally, Hexagon Energy will pay for emergency responders to receive annual training on how to handle a situation at Steward Creek, he said.

Heidi Peterson, who lives on Locust Road in the center of the area that Steward Creek would be built, also said she was concerned about the BESS.

“What’s to say that they don’t choose an unsafe location,” Heidi Peterson said.

She said she doesn’t think that much business can be brought to Lee County from the solar facility’s construction beyond what business gas stations get.

Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 364 Andy Wade said he and his union are in support of Steward Creek because of the large amount of work the project will bring to the area.

“As we’ve seen with other large projects, the workers that will be on this site building it, they will bring with them significant contributions to the local economy,” Wade said.

He said he believes Hexagon and county officials have demonstrated a commitment to making the surrounding community their highest priority with this project.

“I think it’s important for residents and rural areas to preserve their rural surroundings because the quiet environment and the open spaces are probably the largest reasons that they live in these areas, as well as farming,” Wade said. “But I also know that through fair ordinances and communication with developers, this project can be designed to have an extraordinarily small impact on neighbors.”

Len Saunders, a business representative for the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Local 790, said he and his region are in support of the project that will bring many thousands of hours of work to its members.

Carpenters Local 790 is the western region of the CRCC and covers Carroll, Lee, Whiteside, Stephenson, DeKalb and Jo Daviess counties and part of Ogle County.

Utility-scale solar facilities like Steward Creek aren’t eyesores “like a lot of people think they are before they’re put in,” Saunders said. “I’ve been around some that are absolutely beautiful with green, green grass. It’s just like the pictures that you see in a lot of the presentations with the flowers and everything.”

Sterling City Council Alderman-at-Large Jim Wise also spoke in favor of Steward Creek.

“A project of this scale and scope provides great benefit for the region and Sauk Valley area,” Wise said. “What wasn’t mentioned here was the educational and skills training opportunities that would be provided by this project for community colleges and their efforts to expand their skilled trade training opportunities.”

Sauk Valley Community College, Kishwaukee College, Rock Valley College, Whiteside Area Career Center and Lee County schools all would have a chance to expand their skilled trades training, he said.

“You can train the younger generation the skills that these gentlemen [Hantzmon and Remer] have and what this project would provide,” Wise said. “That then gives them the opportunity to stay and live and work and play in this area.”

District 2 Lee County Board member Ali Huss was concerned about a moratorium that Lee County has on BESSes as they develop an ordinance around them.

Hexagon Energy attorney Courtney Kennedy said they would argue that the BESS is a supporting facility, which is allowed under current Lee County ordinance.

On Feb. 28, members of the ZBA did not discuss whether to recommend to the full Lee County Board that Hexagon Energy be granted the special use permit. That decision is set to be made at a future ZBA meeting.

The meeting will take place March 6 at 6 p.m. The ZBA meets in the third-floor board room of the Old Lee County Courthouse, located at 112 E. Second St., Dixon. Interested parties also can attend the meetings via Zoom.