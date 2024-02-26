Plumbers overcome by methane gas rescued in storm drain near Rock Falls plant

ROCK FALLS – Two plumbers working on Clearwater Drive near the Rock Falls sewer plant west of town were rescued Monday after being overcome by methane gas in a storm drain in which they were working, Rock Falls Fire Chief Ken Wolf said.

One of the plumbers went into the hole and succumbed to the fumes, as did the second man when he went down to help.

A third man called 911 around 11:34 a.m., and the fire department called in a tech rescue unit trained to work in enclosed spaces, Wolf said.

Once a self-contained breathing apparatus was lowered into the hole, which had only 14% oxygen available, the men were revived and were able to put on air masks and extricate themselves, he said.

In all, it took a little over a half an hour to clear the scene, and the two were taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling to be checked out.

The plumbers were checking the storm sewer to prepare for connection to new construction, Wolf said.