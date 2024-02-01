Whiteside County Board in search of new GOP member; Russell in District 3 resigns after 8 years

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Board is looking for another Republican to join its ranks in the wake of the Jan. 1 resignation of Larry Russell of Fulton.

Russell, 80, was elected in November 2016; he resigned as Fulton’s mayor, after serving eight years, to take the board seat.

His term ends in November 2026, and whomever is appointed to replace him would need to run in this November’s general election to maintain the seat.

The Whiteside County Republican Central Committee is accepting names and biographies from those interested. Anyone interested must be a county resident, a registered voter for at least a year, and live in one of the District 3 communities of Albany, Erie, Fenton, Fulton, Morrison or Prophetstown, or in Albany, Clyde, Erie, Fenton, Fulton, Garden Plain, Mt. Pleasant, Newton, Portland, Union Grove or Ustick townships.

“We are seeking a conservative Republican individual with a solid Republican primary voting history,” county board member and GOP committee Chairman Kurt Glazier said in a news release announcing the vacancy.

Interviews will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, with the district’s precinct committeemen residing in County Board District 3.

Applications, with information such as work experience, participation with any city, village, company or nonprofit board, and a short paragraph explaining why the applicant wants to serve on the county board, must be submitted by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, to kglazier67@gmail.com.

The person selected will be seated at the Tuesday, Feb. 20, board meeting.

Call or text Glazier at 815-441-4737 for more information.