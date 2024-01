Kreider Center representative Sue Ely (center) received a donation on Jan. 27, 2024, from the Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 from the proceeds of their 2023 Tootsie Roll drive. The Knights of Columbus annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser benefits local nonprofit agencies serving people with intellectual disabilities. Ely is pictured with Dixon Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Mike DeSchepper (left) and Tootsie Roll Drive Chairman Jonathon Smith. (Photo provided by Dixon Knights of Columbus)