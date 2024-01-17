Sauk Valley Wedding Expo set for Feb. 4

Sauk Valley Wedding Expo attendees view the Savy's Chic Bridal Boutique display at the 2023 expo. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — The annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo, the area’s largest, will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.

Sauk Valley Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock are sponsoring the expo, which is designed to help couples plan the perfect wedding in one stop.

There will be a fashion show along with exhibits on photography, flowers, tuxedos, catering, venues and everything in between.

Admission is free. Each couple who registers could win a fabulous door prize of a $250 gift certificate to use at the vendor of their choice.

Contact Kelly Null at 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com for more information.