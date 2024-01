NFPA: Fire chances increase in winter

QUINCY, Mass. – In response to the deadly home fires that have occurred in the past week, the National Fire Protection Association is reminding the public about the increased risk of home fires during the winter months, along with critical ways to prevent them and stay safe.

According to the NFPA, heating equipment is the leading cause of U.S. home fires between December and January, while cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fires year-round. The third-leading cause of home fires is electrical equipment, with 3 in 10 electrical fires occurring between November and February.

Also, more than one-third of Christmas tree home fires occur in January.

“As the new year has unfolded, several home fires, including ones that have been reported in California, Connecticut and Minnesota, have underscored the deadly impact that these fires can have,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA outreach and advocacy.

She said that with colder temperatures across much of the country and fewer hours of sunlight, people are spending more time indoors. That means home heating systems are in greater use, electricity is used more hours of the day and, in many cases, households are doing more cooking.

“On top of these risk factors, many homes may still have holiday decorations up, which pose potential fire risks as well – particularly dry Christmas trees,” Carli said.

The NFPA offers the following guidelines and recommendations to reduce the risk of home fires during the winter months:

Heating safety

Make sure all heating equipment is in good working order. Heating systems and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.

Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

Keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Electrical safety

Only use one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffeemaker, toaster, space heater, etc.) plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.

Check electrical cords to make sure they are not running across doorways or under carpets.

Extension cords are intended for temporary use. Have a qualified electrician add more receptacle outlets so you don’t have to use extension cords.

Call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you have frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, a tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance, a discolored or warm wall outlet, a burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance, flickering or dimming lights; or sparks from an outlet.

Cooking safety