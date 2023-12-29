Newman, Amboy advance to Amboy girls basketball championship: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Dec. 28

Girls basketball

Newman 55, Mendota 28: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Comets rolled past the Trojans on Thursday to meet Amboy in Friday’s championship game.

Newman was led by Jess Johns with 24 points, 15 rebounds and two steals; Brooklyn Smith with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals; Lucy Oetting with eight points, three rebounds and three steals; and Elaina Allen with four points, four rebounds, six assists and eight steals.

Amboy 51, Somonauk 35: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, Addison Pertell poured in 23 points to lead the Clippers in a semifinal win over the Bobcats.

Maeve Larson scored 12 points and Tyrah Vaessen added 10 points for Amboy.

Byron 42, Dixon 38 (OT): At the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, the Duchesses lost in overtime after a back-and-forth battle with the Tigers.

Dixon was led by Hallie Williamson with 17 points and Katie Drew with 10 points.

Aurora Central Catholic 83, Eastland 46: At the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, the Cougars fell into a 37-13 first-quarter deficit and never recovered against the Chargers.

Eastland was led by Olivia Klinefelter with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Lily Mullen with 10 points, four steals and two assists.

Eastland 55, Rockford Christian 54: At the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, the Cougars built a 41-37 lead through three quarters and fended off the Royal Lions in the fourth.

Eastland was led by Mullen with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals; Klinefelter with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Morgan McCullough with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Boys basketball

Dixon 49, Charleston 42: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, the Dukes topped the Trojans with a balanced offensive attack.

Darius Harrington paced Dixon with 15 points, Austin Hicks scored 13 points and Cullen Shaner added 11 points.

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Rock Falls 40: At the State Farm Classic, the Spartans outscored the Rockets 36-19 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Rock Falls was led by Aydan Goff with 16 points and Kuitim Heald with seven points.

Riverdale 68, Newman 67: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Erie, the Rams built a 39-34 halftime lead and held off the Comets for a Day 2 win.

Newman was led by Lucas Simpson with 34 points, George Jungerman with 14 points and Evan Bushman with nine points.

Jake Willems and Brody Clark paced Riverdale with 25 and 21 points, respectively.

Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 52: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Panthers built a 37-22 halftime lead and fended off the Mustangs.

Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 17 points and Dawson Hepner with 14 points.

Mercer County 57, Fulton 47: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Golden Eagles outscored the short-handed Steamers 21-6 in a decisive third quarter.

Fulton was led by Landon Leu with 12 points and Trevor Tiesman and Brady Read with 11 points each.

Mercer County 74, Erie-Prophetstown 32: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Golden Eagles rolled past the Panthers.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Jeremiah Kochevar with 10 points and Connor Keegan with nine points.

Chicago Manley 63, Eastland 58: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament in DeKalb, the Wildcats built a 29-24 halftime lead and fended off the Cougars.

Eastland was led by Parker Krogman with 26 points, Adam Awender with 18 points and Peyton Spears with 10 points.

Senior bowling

Senior bowlers hit the lanes: The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout December at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 161 game, 463 series; David Bucher 162, 396; Steve Byars 193, 480; Chico Contreras 197, 519; Ken Couperus 221, 589; Anita Dunphy 154, 403; Dan Dunphy 224, 587; Ron Erickson 268, 716; Judy Heald 120, 342; Larry Huyett 171, 440; Roxie Huyett 130, 346; Mike Imel 147, 409; Barb Jacobs 153, 449; Dave Jacobs 222, 514; Dick Janssen 195, 499; Bob Joyce 173, 486; Ken Masters 191, 536; Ron Meagher 191, 512; Doug Near 158, 411; Ron Odenthal 184, 483; Larry Reed 160, 475; Cruz Rivera 222, 523; Jim Shuman 152, 432; Chris Steder 131, 367; Dee Szymanski 141, 356; Charlie Werner 155, 406; LaVerne Woesner 184, 492.