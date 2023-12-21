Dixon School Board OKs personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board approved the following personnel action items at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20:
New hires
- Alicia Oleson, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective Nov. 27.
- Sheryl Wilson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Dec. 4.
- Kymberly Lawson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Jan. 8.
- Kristi Arjes, secretary to athletic director, effective Jan. 8.
Change in status
- Anne Mills, from paraprofessional at Jefferson to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 27.
- Rodolfo Martinez-Trejo, custodian at Dixon High School to custodian at Washington School, effective Dec. 12.
Retirement
- Stacie McCullough, Pre-K teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2027-28 school year.
Resignations
- Amee Kurth, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 27.
- Brian Shippert, music teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective Jan. 31.
- Anita Gilliland, Family Consumer Science teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 1.