Dixon School Board OKs personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board approved the following personnel action items at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20:

New hires

Alicia Oleson, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective Nov. 27.

Sheryl Wilson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Dec. 4.

Kymberly Lawson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Jan. 8.

Kristi Arjes, secretary to athletic director, effective Jan. 8.

Change in status

Anne Mills, from paraprofessional at Jefferson to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Nov. 27.

Rodolfo Martinez-Trejo, custodian at Dixon High School to custodian at Washington School, effective Dec. 12.

Retirement

Stacie McCullough, Pre-K teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2027-28 school year.

Resignations