Fitness evaluation ordered for Dixon/Rock Falls sex offender, 76, facing revocation

DIXON – A 76-year-old Rock Falls man sentenced in February to four years of probation for fondling a 14-year-old girl is facing possible prison time because prosecutors said he failed to meet the terms of his release.

However, Gary L. Troxell first must undergo a fitness evaluation, Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacquelyn Ackert ordered Dec. 14.

Troxell, who was living in Dixon at the time of the assault, pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. A second count, and two counts of battery – one a felony – were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

He also was deemed a sexual predator and must register as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police.

Troxell was arrested Oct. 24 after the girl told an adult he fondled her, held her inappropriately and tried to get her to kiss him.

A petition to revoke his probation was filed May 10, and he was rearrested later that month.

According to the state’s attorney, Troxell violated his probation by failing to complete a substance abuse evaluation, twice testing positive for alcohol, patronizing four bars in Rock Falls, getting arrested in Whiteside County in May for trespassing (that case was dismissed on Aug. 30), and failing to attend two appointments with his probation officer.

He has no other criminal history in either county.

He is being held on $50,000 bond and has a status hearing on Jan. 25.

If convicted, Troxell could be allowed to continue his probation, or he could be sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for up to seven years.

If found unfit, he could be ordered into treatment and the criminal proceedings put on hold until fitness is restored.