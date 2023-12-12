December 11, 2023
Lee, Whiteside county hunters harvest more deer this year

More than 76,000 deer harvested during Illinois firearm deer season

By Shaw Local News Network
Deer graze along the farm field near Huntley on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Deer graze along the farm field near Huntley on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,232 deer during the seven-day 2023 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 3. Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm season.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season Nov. 30-Dec. 3 was 22,884, compared with 24,500 deer harvested during the second part of the 2022 season.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 17-19 was 53,348 deer.

In Lee County, 541 deer were harvested during the 2023 firearm deer season. A total of 491 deer were harvested during the 2022 firearm season.

In Whiteside County, 591 deer were harvested during the 2023 firearm deer season; 573 were harvested during 2022 season.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Go online for more deer hunting information.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois