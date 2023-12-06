Ogle County primary election candidates announced

OREGON – Ogle County residents will see a contested coroner’s office race when they vote in the March 19, 2024, primary election.
Chad Horner of Rochelle and Christie Cox of Polo will face off for coroner in the Republican primary election. There is no Democratic candidate running for coroner. Current Coroner Lou Finch is not running for reelection.
Circuit Clerk Kim Stahl and State’s Attorney Mike Rock, both Republicans, are unopposed in the primary election. There is no Democratic candidate in either race.
Monday was the last day to file for candidacy.
Ogle County Board candidates
Names marked with an (i) indicate the candidate is an incumbent.
Republican
District 1: Benjamin P. Youman (i)
District 2: Aaron Mudge
District 3: Austin J Gillis (i)
District 4: Jackie Ramsey (i)
District 5: Ron Kern, Dan Janes (i)
District 6: Ryan Reeverts (i)
District 8: Susie Corbitt (i)
Democratic
District 3: Lloyd L. Droege
Precinct committeeperson
Republican
Byron 4: Allison M. Huntley
Flagg 3: Karl W. Hansen
Flagg 4: Kaleb Kennay
Flagg 6: Michael Koolidge
Grand Detour: Kevin Colbert
Marion 2: Dan Janes
Marion 3: Martin Typer
Oregon-Nashua 1: Aaron Mudge
Oregon-Nashua 3: Dorene Albaugh
Oregon-Nashua 4: Norman A. Beeh
Pine Rock: Tiffany S. O’Brien
Democratic
Buffalo 3: Muriel M. Messer
Byron 1: Meredith Townsend
Flagg 3: Lloyd L. Droege
Mt. Morris 1: Jon Murray
Mt. Morris 3: Denise Cheek
Oregon‐Nashua 4: Cindy Enzler
Pine Creek: Avril Folk
Rockvale 1: Maja Shoemaker
Scott: Christine Ballard