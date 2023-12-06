Ogle County primary election candidates announced

The Ogle County Courthouse houses the offices of the County Clerk and Recorder, Zoning and Treasurer. It also is the location for Ogle County Board meetings. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – Ogle County residents will see a contested coroner’s office race when they vote in the March 19, 2024, primary election.

Chad Horner of Rochelle and Christie Cox of Polo will face off for coroner in the Republican primary election. There is no Democratic candidate running for coroner. Current Coroner Lou Finch is not running for reelection.

Circuit Clerk Kim Stahl and State’s Attorney Mike Rock, both Republicans, are unopposed in the primary election. There is no Democratic candidate in either race.

Monday was the last day to file for candidacy.

Ogle County Board candidates

Names marked with an (i) indicate the candidate is an incumbent.

Republican

District 1: Benjamin P. Youman (i)

District 2: Aaron Mudge

District 3: Austin J Gillis (i)

District 4: Jackie Ramsey (i)

District 5: Ron Kern, Dan Janes (i)

District 6: Ryan Reeverts (i)

District 8: Susie Corbitt (i)

Democratic

District 3: Lloyd L. Droege

Precinct committeeperson

Republican

Byron 4: Allison M. Huntley

Flagg 3: Karl W. Hansen

Flagg 4: Kaleb Kennay

Flagg 6: Michael Koolidge

Grand Detour: Kevin Colbert

Marion 2: Dan Janes

Marion 3: Martin Typer

Oregon-Nashua 1: Aaron Mudge

Oregon-Nashua 3: Dorene Albaugh

Oregon-Nashua 4: Norman A. Beeh

Pine Rock: Tiffany S. O’Brien

Democratic

Buffalo 3: Muriel M. Messer

Byron 1: Meredith Townsend

Flagg 3: Lloyd L. Droege

Mt. Morris 1: Jon Murray

Mt. Morris 3: Denise Cheek

Oregon‐Nashua 4: Cindy Enzler

Pine Creek: Avril Folk

Rockvale 1: Maja Shoemaker

Scott: Christine Ballard