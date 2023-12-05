Rock Falls man killed in Lee County hit-and-run; police seeking driver

WALTON – Lee County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 40-year-old Rock Falls pedestrian around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sterling and Walton roads in Walton.

The man, who was found in the middle of the roadway by a passerby, was pronounced dead at KSB Hospital in Dixon, Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release Tuesday.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 815-284-6631, or the anonymous reward tip line, Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers, at 888-228-4488. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.