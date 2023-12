Rock Falls Rotarian Gail Wright (center) is awarded the Paul Harris Fellow award +3 by Rotary Governor David Emerick (right) while Rock Falls Rotary President Bob Sondgeroth (left) watches. This award denotes a total of $4,000 donated by Wright to the Rotary Foundation for worldwide service to those in need. Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary as the first service club in the world. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Rotary Club)