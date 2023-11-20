Discover Dixon, Sterling Main Street recognized with Lt. Governor Awards

DIXON – Discover Dixon has been awarded The Lieutenant Governor Award for Outstanding Volunteers recognizing Beautify Dixon’s Preservation and Beautification Committee, while Sterling Main Street has been honored with The Lieutenant Governor Award for Economic Vitality.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton alongside Illinois and Chicago Main Street coordinators Jim Miller and Frankye Payne, respectively, of Main Street America recognized 16 awardees Wednesday, Nov. 15. Twelve awards were given for program efforts, two for outstanding volunteers, and one each for Board Member and Volunteer of the Year, according to a news release.

“Main streets across Illinois showcase the very best of small businesses and revitalization efforts. I’m so proud of the 2023 award recipients for their hard work and talent to create positive change in our Main Street communities,” said Stratton.

“Throughout the year, Illinois Main Street communities work tirelessly to build relationships with businesses, property owners and other economic development partners to create a vibrant place for residents and visitors alike,” added Miller. “Collectively, these recognitions showcase just a portion of what can be accomplished when using the Main Street Approach as a method for economic development.”

Beautify Dixon is a subsidiary of Discover Dixon (Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street). Discover Dixon manages community gardens and petunia baskets throughout town. During the holiday season, decorations transform Dixon and spread cheer throughout the community. Through clean-up events and the Beautify Dixon Lawns of the Month, they create opportunities for residents to engage with one another and collectively improve their town.

“Beautify Dixon’s dedication and volunteer efforts significantly contribute to the town’s overall quality of life,” said Amanda Wike, executive director of Discover Dixon. “The Preservation and Beautification Committee serves as a model of volunteerism, encouraging others to get involved in community projects and initiatives.”

Sterling Main Street was awarded The Lieutenant Governor Award for Economic Vitality recognizing the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Janna Groharing, executive director for Sterling Main Street. “Sterling has a long-established history in cultivating local entrepreneurship. In developing this retail incubator, we are excited for the opportunities these spaces will be able to provide our community as another tool to help continue to grow the local entrepreneurship pipeline.”

Sterling Main Street strives to bring economic vitality back to the downtown business district, working with business and property owners, community leaders and the public to provide promotional support, community events, guidance and grant opportunities for building rehabilitation and a variety of other projects in its efforts to instill community pride and make Downtown Sterling a destination for residents and visitors alike.

All projects, activities or events submitted for recognition must have been completed in 2022 through June 30, 2023.