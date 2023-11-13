Fulton school will be site of drill Wednesday

FULTON, Ill. – The River Bend School District, along with local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency service technicians, will conduct a drill in the area of River Bend Middle School around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

During this time, 12th Street will be closed from Seventh Avenue north to Fourth Avenue. Traffic should be open on 12th Street by 4 p.m.

This drill will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies and procedures, Fulton Police Chief Nicholas Neblung said. It will focus and decision-making, coordination and integration with other jurisdictions and organizations during an active threat response. The expected outcome of the exercise is to help establish proper direction and understanding for school staff and employees, strengthen interagency coordination and identify any weaknesses and needs for improvement.

Local first responder agencies from Whiteside County, Carroll County and Clinton, Iowa, will participate in this event.

This will be an active event with many moving parts and access will be restricted on the River Bend Elementary and Middle School grounds and on 12th Street within the closed area.

Questions can be addressed to Neblung at 815-666-6563 or via email at nick.neblung@cityoffulton.us.