Dixon police release name of man found dead this week in Rock River

DIXON – Dixon police have released the name of the man found dead in the Rock River near the Peoria Avenue bridge Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police identified the man as Raymond Reidl, 68, of Dixon, according to a news release.

The Dixon Police Department received a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday of a deceased person in the Rock River just downstream from the Peoria Avenue Bridge on the south side of the river.

Dixon police responded to the scene and found a white male in the river. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative Division was contacted and responded to process the scene. Reidl’s body was removed from the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dixon Police Department, the Illinois State Police CSI Division and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are still investigating Reidl’s death. An autopsy is set to take place later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.