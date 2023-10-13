Sterling man facing eight burglary and theft charges involving five local entities

MORRISON – A Sterling man with a long history of felony convictions in Whiteside County is facing four fresh sets of theft and burglary charges, on top of the two other open cases already filed, one of which also accuses him of burglary.
Police arrested Erik. W. Dunaven, 47, on Sept. 5, after a warrant was issued when he failed to appear eight weeks earlier, at a hearing July 26 on a charge of aggravated DUI drugs and two misdemeanors. At the time, he was free on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
According to the charging document, filed Nov. 9, 2022, that Sept. 2, Dunaven was driving under the influence of drugs and without a valid driver’s license, a charge punishable by one to three years in prison.
He also was charged with misdemeanor driving on a revoked license and DUI drugs.
He also was arrested on one count of burglary. That charge, filed July 20, accuses him of entering Willy’s restaurant, 3210 W. Lincolnway, on June 25, with the intent to steal something, which is the statute’s definition of burglary.
Wednesday, four new cases were filed.
According to State’s Attorney Terry Costello’s charging documents, Dunaven:
• Stole less than $500 from the Chuck Wagon Saloon, 1201 E. Fourth St., on July 11. He is charged with burglary and theft, and faces three to seven years and one to three years, respectively.
• Did the same thing at Abby’s, 2607 E. Lincolnway, on Aug. 16, for which he faces the same penalties.
•Took a laptop from the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Lifescape program on Sept. 2, for which he is again charged with theft.
• Took less than $500 from the Sinnississpi Townhomes office at 212 Park Drive on Sept. 5, for one more burglary and one more theft charge.
That’s four counts of burglary and four of theft involving four Sterling businesses and a nonprofit, in addition to the felony DUI.
He is in Whiteside County jail on $75,000 bond, because he was arrested before the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equality-Today Act — better known as the SAFE-T Act — took effect on Sept. 18, eliminating cash bail.
Public Defender Jim Fagerman has filed a motion seeking his pretrial release, and Dunaven also is asking to be admitted into the Drug Court program, which would allow him to be diverted from prison if he successfully undergoes treatment and meets other conditions.
He has a pretrial hearing Oct. 25 in all cases.
He also was charged Dec. 31 in Whiteside County with residential burglary and felony theft, but those charges were dismissed April 17.
Dunaven, formerly of Rock Falls, has criminal history dating back 16 years in Whiteside and Lee counties.
He was sentenced April 28, 2015, to two and a half years in prison for theft. Another felony theft charge in a separate case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
He also was sentenced Jan. 7, 2011, to four years probation for burglarizing a store in Northland Mall. One count of harassing a witness was dismissed for lack of evidence.
He violated his probation a month later and was sentenced Sept. 2, 2011, to seven years. He appealed to have the sentence reconsidered and won the appeal. On Oct. 10, 2013, he was resentenced to six years and three months in prison.
He was charged Sept. 7, 2007, with aggravated battery and resisting arrest; he was sentenced April 29, 2008, to two years and nine months in prison for the battery, while the misdemeanor was dismissed.
A few months earlier, on April 13, 2007, Dunaven was sentenced in Lee County to three years for destroying evidence in a case filed Aug. 14, 2006. Charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest were dismissed per his plea agreement.