Rock Falls motorcyclist, 48, dies in Bureau County collision

ROCK FALLS – A gathering and a memorial ride will be held this weekend for a Rock Fall motorcyclist killed Saturday in a collision in Bureau County.
Trenton Enright, 48, was traveling north on state Route 40 near the intersection with County Road 2700 North, just south of Deer Grove, about 8:20 p.m. when he tried to pass the car in front of him and struck a southbound SUV head-on, Illinois State Police said.
He was pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
According to his obituary, Enright, a Rock Falls High School graduate, worked at Climco Coil in Morrison.
Among others, he is survived by his daughter Joci Enright of Stillwater, Oklahoma,; his son Andrew “Cooper” Enright of Sterling; his father Terry Enright of Rock Falls; and his brother Terry Enright of Sterling. He was preceded in death by his mother, Skeeter Marie (Harms) Enright.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:20 p.m. Saturday at McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls.
A celebration of life follows at 3 p.m. at Cochran’s Pub, 223 W. Second St. downtown.
The memorial motorcycle ride begins Sunday at Rock Falls Slots & Cocktails, 2000 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30. The gathering starts at 10 a.m., with kickstands up at noon.
The ride ends at Red’s Bar, 127 E. Railroad St. in Sheffield. Other vehicles are welcome to follow.