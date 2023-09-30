Sheriff: One sought, one in custody in violent home invasion in Rock Falls

MORRISON – A woman is jailed and a man is wanted in a violent home invasion a week ago in Rock Falls, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.
Two people forced their way into a home in the 1600 block of Riverdale Road around 2:30 a.m. Sept.24, and an occupant suffered “significant injuries” as a result, the release said.
Candie L. Hodge, 38, of Sterling, was arrested and Christopher R. Standard, 37, of Rock Falls, is being sought.
The attack was not random, Booker said.
Hodge is charged with home invasion, punishable by six to 30 years, aggravated battery, which caries two to five years, and mob action, which caries one to four years.
Standard is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 815-772-4044 or the anonymous reward tipline, Whiteside County Crime Stoppers, at 815-625-7867.