Woodlawn Arts Academy’s juried art exhibit winners announced

STERLING – Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 15th annual juried art exhibit featured almost 100 pieces of artwork from more than 35 adult and student artists.

Deborah Di Vita-Glascott of Downers Grove, an award-winning artist, was this year’s judge. Di Vita-Glascott chose the following pieces as winners in this year’s exhibit:

“Amber Reflections,” Karen Tucker, first place, adult fine art

“A Door to the Past (Dixon),” Stephen Hart, first place, adult photography

“Miles,” Cameron F., first place, children’s show

“Leonardo,” Matt Jagitsch, second place, adult fine art

“Time Standing Still,” Linnea Koch, second place, adult photography

“Golden Contoured Still Life,” Kaliyah D., second place, children’s show

“Color Feeds My Soul,” Shirley Guay, third place, adult fine art

“Three Sisters on the Hennepin - Winter,” Jodi Hanson, third place, adult photography

“Fishyman,” Chloie F., third place, children’s show

“Maple Vase,” Lloyd Beckman, honorable mention, adult fine art

“Sunset at the Granary,” David Bingaman, honorable mention, adult photography

“Lolli’s,” Delia R., honorable mention, children’s show

Community members who attended the exhibit opening reception voted on their favorites for People’s Choice for Best of Show, choosing “Red, White & Blue” by Hollisten V.

Woodlawn’s winter art exhibit, featuring the artwork of Courtney Klos, opens Friday, Dec. 8, with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the academy. The public is invited to view the artwork, meet Klos and enjoy refreshments.

Klos’ art will be on display in the halls and lounge at Woodlawn through Feb. 9, and the show is free to view during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com.

The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Chicago Community Foundation.