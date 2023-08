Angela Bowman, of Sublette, won one of the most coveted prizes in Northern Illinois – the Amboy Depot Days 50/50.

Her grand prize was $124,959.50. The winning ticket was announced Sunday night at the conclusion of the Amboy Depot Days festival.

The 2023 grand prize surpassed the $99,430 won last year by an Amboy man.

Also winning prizes of $2,500 were Ron Panera, of Dixon; Jennifer Lilly, of Woosung; Matt Hilliker of Byron; and Robert Young of Rock Falls.