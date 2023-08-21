Old yearbooks available for purchase at Lanark library in September

LANARK – The Lanark Public Library, 111 S. Broad St., will celebrate Eastland-Pearl City Homecoming by featuring a blast from the past.

Twice-Sold Tales will feature Lanark and Eastland yearbooks from Sept. 5-23, 2023 during library hours. Yearbooks prior to 2000 are $5 per book. Those from 2000 to now are $3 per book. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Lanark Public Library.

Visitors who are downtown waiting for the Homecoming parade or the Chamber of Commerce Tail Gate supper can stop into the library foyer for a fun quiz. Pictured will be Homecoming queens from years past. Test your memory to identify these people. The pictures need to be identified correctly to be entered into the contest. A drawing will be held from all the correct entries. A $10 gift certificate for Twice-Sold Tales will be awarded to the winning entry.

Back by popular demand will be the cart of free books on the street in front of the library from noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21; from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.