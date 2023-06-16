Albany Mississippi Café reopens under new ownership

ALBANY – A popular café in Albany has reopened under new ownership, but it still has the same vibe that locals had come to know and love over the years.

Albany Mississippi Café, closed since 2018, is back in business in the river town, bringing another dining destination to the community and to those traveling the Great River Road.

Selajdin and Lindita Qunaj and their sons Jimmy, 21, Andy, 18, and Eduard, 12, officially reopened Albany Mississippi Café on May 18 with a limited menu and hours. But as word got out that the local spot was back in business, they’ve already been able to extend both.

The family is no stranger to Albany, having first moved to the upper apartment of the brick building in the summer of 2018. The family previously lived in Beloit, Wisconsin, but is originally from Kosovo in Eastern Europe.

With family and friends in the area, Selajdin and Lindita made the move to the Midwest to build their life in America. Selajdin has worked in the trucking business since 2004 and always was on the road, with his family hardly seeing him. Now, he’s left trucking behind to focus on the family business.

In 2021, the family had an opportunity to buy the two-story apartment and café building along Route 84 and decided to go for it. Everything came with the sale, including the restaurant name, equipment and indoor décor such as tables, chairs and all the framed photographs that depict moments in Albany’s history. They had to make some general building upgrades and get the business ready before making their public debut, but the dining room essentially has remained the same, including all the photos on the walls.

Their menu is based on old favorites, all-American classics, and suggestions from family and friends. While running a restaurant is a new venture, their backgrounds all contribute to the various aspects of managing it. It’s also a better fit than the trucking business, with the family able to spend more time together by working together. The boys, who’ve all attended school in the River Bend School District in Fulton, say it’s been “fun and enjoyable” as they contribute to the family business.

The menu includes all-day breakfast with pancakes, waffles, biscuits and gravy, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, skillets, omelets and sides. Lunch options are appetizers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, melts, clubs and burgers. Dinner features include chicken, seafood, stir fry, Italian dishes and classics such as steaks and tenderloins, each coming with sides.

Desserts such as rice pudding, Jell-o, pies, ice cream and shakes round out the menu. There’s also soups of the day, a kids’ menu for ages 10 and younger, and hot and cold beverages.

Jimmy said there are a lot of food options and the family plans on staying consistent with their menu. So far, business has been good as patrons rediscover an old favorite under new management. The family is still looking to add a couple more staff members as well.

Albany Mississippi Café is located at 306 S. Main St. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and closed on Mondays. Contact the restaurant at 309-514-2036 or follow on social media for updates and more.