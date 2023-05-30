Two motorcyclists, one from Dixon, killed in collision in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE – Two motorcyclists, one from Dixon, died Sunday night in a collision with a car, the State Police said Tuesday.
According to the ISP:
The car was northbound on state Route 40 just north of Clark Road in Milledgeville shortly before 7:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck the southbound motorcycle.
Timmie Holland, 69, of Shelby, North Carolina and his passenger, Jo-Allen Taylor, 49, died at the scene
The car’s driver, 19-year-old Andrew Lapp, of Milledgeville, was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and cited for improper lane usage, the ISP said.
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon is handling Taylor’s arrangements.