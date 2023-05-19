Lyndon man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

MORRISON – A 22-year-old Lyndon man already jailed on a property damage charge was hit Friday with six counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Bond for Daymeion Eckhardt-McGlown was set at $25,000 – although the prosecution asked for $100,000, Whiteside County Court records show.
All six incidents, five of which involved sex and the sixth sexual contact, happened in late June, according to investigators.
Eckhardt-McGlown is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and faces at least three to seven years on each count.
He has a preliminary hearing June 5.
Eckhardt-McGlown’s pending criminal damage to property charge stems from accusations that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Gold Star FS pickup on Christmas Day, court records show.
He was charged Feb. 7. He has been in the jail on $20,000 bond in that case in that case since his arrest on April 24; he pleaded not guilty Monday and has a pretrial hearing June 28. He faces one to three years if convicted.