May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lyndon man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Daymeion E. Eckhardt-McGlown in May 2023

Daymeion E. Eckhardt-McGlown (Provided by Whiteside County Jail)

MORRISON – A 22-year-old Lyndon man already jailed on a property damage charge was hit Friday with six counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Bond for Daymeion Eckhardt-McGlown was set at $25,000 – although the prosecution asked for $100,000, Whiteside County Court records show.

All six incidents, five of which involved sex and the sixth sexual contact, happened in late June, according to investigators.

Eckhardt-McGlown is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and faces at least three to seven years on each count.

He has a preliminary hearing June 5.

Eckhardt-McGlown’s pending criminal damage to property charge stems from accusations that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Gold Star FS pickup on Christmas Day, court records show.

He was charged Feb. 7. He has been in the jail on $20,000 bond in that case in that case since his arrest on April 24; he pleaded not guilty Monday and has a pretrial hearing June 28. He faces one to three years if convicted.

PremiumCrimeCrime and CourtsLyndonWhiteside County
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.