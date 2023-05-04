17-year-old Rock Falls boy suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

ROCK FALLS – A 17-year-old Rock Falls driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he slammed his pickup into the rear of a semi, Rock Falls police said in a news release.
The boy, who wasn’t named because of his age, was undergoing surgery Thursday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Chief Dave Pilgrim said.
The driver of the semi, Michael l. Wicklein of Byron, was not injured.
Wicklein was eastbound shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped to make a left turn from U.S. Route 30 onto Industrial Park Road.
The boy, who failed to stop, had to be extricated from his truck, and Route 30 between state Route 40 and McNeil Road was closed until about 4:45 p.m., the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.