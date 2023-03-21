Illinois Farm Bureau accepting veterinary loan program applications

BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois Farm Bureau is accepting applications for the Illinois Veterinary Education and Training loan program.

Applications are available to second-year veterinary students attending any accredited U.S. college of veterinary medicine focused on Illinois food animal medicine.

The program loans up to $40,000 to as many as three veterinary students every year. The loans are made over a two- to three-year period. Recipients will also receive a $1,500 stipend to help pay for clinical rotation expenses. Graduates must commit to working in a food animal practice that services Illinois livestock producers.

The selection committee will interview applicants in the spring of 2023. The loan disbursements begins in August. Loan applications are due Monday, May 15. To apply, visit ilfb.org/IVET.

For more information, call 309-557-2993 or email tbunting@ilfb.org.