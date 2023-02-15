Tri-County Opportunities Council offers scholarship opportunities

ROCK FALLS – The Tri-County Opportunities Council will accept student applications for at least 12 scholarships through Friday, March 24.

The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and available through the Community Services Block Grant funds of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development.

Applicants for the scholarships must:

be a member of an income-eligible household

attend an Illinois-accredited post-secondary educational institution of higher learning in the fall

be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties

be a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours; part-time students can be considered, though the scholarships will be pro-rated if part-time students are selected

For information, call 800-323-5434, ext. 710, or visit tcochelps.org.