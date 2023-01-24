Timber Lake Playhouse veteran actor named new artistic director

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse announced that it has appointed veteran actor and alumnus Darren Mangler as artistic director for the coming season.

Mangler will meet with patrons at two events: from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Higher Grounds Coffee House, 1709 S. West Ave., Freeport, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Copper Cow, 834 S. Jackson St., in Mount Carroll.

Mangler grew up in Savanna and was cast in the Timber Lake productions of “1776,” “Biloxi Blues,” “Phantom,” “Marvin’s Room” and “HMS Pinafore.”

Mangler graduated from Western Illinois University with a double major in acting and directing. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue on-screen and stage opportunities.

Mangler produced the play “White Trash Wedding and a Funeral” at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

He was a member of the cast of “Santasia” for six years, touring in Los Angeles and New York.

Mangler also performed in movies, including the remake of “The Longest Yard” and “Witness Infection.”

Mangler has performed stand-up comedy, appeared in more than 30 national commercials, and been involved in several sketches on Conan O’Brien shows. He also has been an associate story producer for reality shows including “Deadliest Catch,” “Storage Wars” and “Naked and Afraid XL.”

Recently, Mangler performed in the Timber Lake productions of “The Full Monty,” “Mamma Mia,” “Pippen,” “Margaritaville” and “We Will Rock You.”