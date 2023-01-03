January 02, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Morrison choir rehearsals for ‘Messiah’ concert begin Jan. 8

By Shaw Local News Network
Participants rehearse "Messiah" on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Streator.

Participants rehearse "Messiah" in a file photo. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

MORRISON – The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus announced that rehearsals for its Lent and Easter concert of Handel’s “Messiah” will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St.

The rehearsals are open to all area singers.

The chorus is being directed by Bethesda Lutheran Church choir director Kathy Janicek and accompanied by Christine Holmer of Clinton. Participants are required to attend at least half of the scheduled rehearsals.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

For information, call 815-772-2874 or email kjanicekcubs@gmail.com.

SVM Community BriefsMorrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois