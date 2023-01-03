Morrison choir rehearsals for ‘Messiah’ concert begin Jan. 8

MORRISON – The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus announced that rehearsals for its Lent and Easter concert of Handel’s “Messiah” will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St.

The rehearsals are open to all area singers.

The chorus is being directed by Bethesda Lutheran Church choir director Kathy Janicek and accompanied by Christine Holmer of Clinton. Participants are required to attend at least half of the scheduled rehearsals.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

For information, call 815-772-2874 or email kjanicekcubs@gmail.com.