LANARK – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, replacement of the culvert on Illinois Route 64 near Grange Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

The work zone is located six miles east of Lanark.

The project will close Illinois Route 64 for five days. A posted detour will direct traffic to use alternative routes. The road is expected to reopen Friday, Oct. 14. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.