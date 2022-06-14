State Sen. Stewart announces traveling office visits

FREEPORT – State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) announced traveling office hours for the 45th District.

They are:

10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Winnebago Village Hall, 108 W. Main St., Winnebago

3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Village Ridott, 312 Jefferson St., Ridott

10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the Dakota Community Hall, 207 S. West St., Dakota

3 to 4 p.m. on Friday at Durand Village Hall, 308 W. Main St., Durand

9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Forreston Public Library, 204 First Ave., Forreston

11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 22 at Leaf River Village Hall, 605 Main St., Leaf River

1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at Byron City Hall, 232 W. Second St., Byron

10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24 at Mt Morris Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris

1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at the Oregon Police Station, 115 N. Third St., Oregon

The senator’s staff will be on hand to to assist with state services and answer any questions and address any concerns for constituents. Stewart will attend the office hours as his schedule permits.



