Pictured (left to right): Kathy Schmidt (OTM), City Administrator Barry Dykhuizen, Karla Burn (OTM), Snickers, Charla Olson and Bruno the dog.The City of Morrison has donated $12,500 to the Morrison Bark Park to help raise the fence this Spring/Summer 2022. Updates and information as to when the fencing will start being installed will come out soon on the On the Move with Parks and Recreation's (OTM) Facebook page. Donations are still needed and can be made at Morrison TBK Bank, 200 West Main St., Morrison. Please make the checks payable to Morrison Lions Foundation, NFP with notation on check and envelope that says "Morrison Dog Park."