Dixon grad publishes 23rd novel, a ‘what if’ on Jefferson Davis

DIXON - Bob O’Connor has published his 23rd book, a historical novel titled “The Trial of Jefferson Davis.”

The novel primarily focuses on this premise: What if Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America, had gone to trial and it rekindled the debate over whether a state has the right to secede from the union.

This book is the most recent addition to O’Connor’s Trial series, which looks at other “What if?” scenarios featuring notable persons from history.

Bob O’Connor is a graduate of Dixon High School and Northern Illinois University. He is retired and resides in Charles Town, West Virginia. He is a full time author and gives historical presentations in schools and other organizations.

The novel retails for $20.95. All of his books may also be purchased at the author’s website, www.boboconnorbooks.com, or at Amazon.com. Many of his books are also available at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.