Grand Detour Golf Cart Parade Saturday; all-village sales July 16-17

Mark and Linda Downey decorated their golf cart in the likeness of Uncle Sam for the 2020 Grand Detour Golf Cart Parade. This year's parade is Saturday. (Earleen Hinton)

GRAND DETOUR – The village will host its third annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Saturday.

Lineup is at 7:30 p.m. at John Deere Historic Site. The parade kicks off at 8 p.m. Golf carts, ATVs, 4-wheelers and bicycles are welcome, preferably decorated “with lots of red, white and blue,” organizer Jim Ross said.

Last year, 50 vehicles, decorated with various themes, took part.

The all-village garage sales will start at 7:30 a.m. July 16 and 17, with maps available at the Grand Detour Shell station.

So far, more than 20 are planned. Anyone interested in having a sale can contact Connie Ross at 815-973-0988 to get on the map. The fee is $5, which helps pay the cost of advertising and printing the maps.