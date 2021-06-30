Grand Detour Golf Cart Parade Saturday; all-village sales July 16-17

GRAND DETOUR – The village will host its third annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Saturday.
Lineup is at 7:30 p.m. at John Deere Historic Site. The parade kicks off at 8 p.m. Golf carts, ATVs, 4-wheelers and bicycles are welcome, preferably decorated “with lots of red, white and blue,” organizer Jim Ross said.
Last year, 50 vehicles, decorated with various themes, took part.
The all-village garage sales will start at 7:30 a.m. July 16 and 17, with maps available at the Grand Detour Shell station.
So far, more than 20 are planned. Anyone interested in having a sale can contact Connie Ross at 815-973-0988 to get on the map. The fee is $5, which helps pay the cost of advertising and printing the maps.