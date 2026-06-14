What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County in the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Millington that sold for $725,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 56 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $222,491, or $153 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $725,000, single-family home at 115 Belle Rive Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 115 Belle Rive Drive in Millington has been finalized. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,819 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $257. The deal was finalized on May 14.

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2. $660,000, single-family home at 1291 Lake Holiday Drive

A 2,565-square-foot single-family residence at 1291 Lake Holiday Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on May 14.

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3. $520,000, single-family home at 2813 E. 2525th Road

A 2,418-square-foot single-family residence at 2813 E. 2525th Road in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $520,000, $215 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 14.

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4. $520,000, single-family home at 2813 E. 2525th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2813 E. 2525th Road in Marseilles. The price was $520,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,418 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 14.

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5. $475,000, single-family home at 932 Charles Place

The single-family residence at 932 Charles Place in Peru has new owners. The price was $475,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,274 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The deal was finalized on May 8.

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6. $460,000, single-family home at 671 Lasalle Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 671 Lasalle Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $460,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,970 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The deal was closed on May 8.

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7. $454,000, single-family home at 2356 N. 4060th Road

The single-family residence at 2356 N. 4060th Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $454,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $296. The deal was closed on May 13.

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8. $402,000, single-family home at 954 Lake Holiday Drive

A 1,710-square-foot single-family residence at 954 Lake Holiday Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $402,000, $235 per square foot. The home was built in 1982. The deal was finalized on May 14.

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9. $400,000, single-family home at 1449 N. 16th Road

A 864-square-foot single-family residence at 1449 N. 16th Road in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $463 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The transaction was completed on May 21.

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10. $365,000, condominium at 710 Daisy Court

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 710 Daisy Court in Seneca. The price was $365,000. The house was built in 1999, and the living area totals 2,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The condo features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.