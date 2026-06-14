What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Will County, June 1 to 7?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 301 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $400,256. The average price per square foot was $204.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million, six-bedroom home at 4216 Carpenter Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4216 Carpenter Road in Naperville. The price was $1.7 million. The house was built in 2023, and the living area totals 5,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $318. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million, single-family home at 28 Pinnacle Court

The sale of the single-family home at 28 Pinnacle Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,700,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 5,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family home at 1720 Baybrook Lane

A 3,899-square-foot single-family house at 1720 Baybrook Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,195,000, $306 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $1.18 million, single-family home at 2715 Wendy Drive

The single-family residence at 2715 Wendy Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,175,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,683 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $319. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $1.13 million, single-family home at 10 Raes Creek Court

A 3,749-square-foot single-family house at 10 Raes Creek Court in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,125,000, $300 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. The transaction was completed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $975,000, single-family home at 7844 Northwoods Court

The sale of the single-family home at 7844 Northwoods Court in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $975,000. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $965,000, single-family home at 23204 Sunburst Point

The single-family residence at 23204 Sunburst Point in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $965,000. The home was built in 2014. The transaction was completed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $922,000, single-family home at 22331 Majestic Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 22331 Majestic Lane in Frankfort. The price was $922,000. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $900,000, four-bedroom house at 3604 Kerriell Court

A 3,080-square-foot single-family home at 3604 Kerriell Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000, $292 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $835,000, single-family home at 2311 Leverenz Road

A 3,147-square-foot single-family house at 2311 Leverenz Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $265 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on May 15.