What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Will County, June 1 to 7?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.
The county saw a total of 301 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $400,256. The average price per square foot was $204.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.7 million, six-bedroom home at 4216 Carpenter Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4216 Carpenter Road in Naperville. The price was $1.7 million. The house was built in 2023, and the living area totals 5,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $318. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.
2. $1.7 million, single-family home at 28 Pinnacle Court
The sale of the single-family home at 28 Pinnacle Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,700,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 5,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 13.
3. $1.2 million, single-family home at 1720 Baybrook Lane
A 3,899-square-foot single-family house at 1720 Baybrook Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,195,000, $306 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The deal was closed on May 20.
4. $1.18 million, single-family home at 2715 Wendy Drive
The single-family residence at 2715 Wendy Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,175,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,683 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $319. The deal was finalized on May 14.
5. $1.13 million, single-family home at 10 Raes Creek Court
A 3,749-square-foot single-family house at 10 Raes Creek Court in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,125,000, $300 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. The transaction was completed on May 18.
6. $975,000, single-family home at 7844 Northwoods Court
The sale of the single-family home at 7844 Northwoods Court in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $975,000. The deal was closed on May 20.
7. $965,000, single-family home at 23204 Sunburst Point
The single-family residence at 23204 Sunburst Point in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $965,000. The home was built in 2014. The transaction was completed on May 21.
8. $922,000, single-family home at 22331 Majestic Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 22331 Majestic Lane in Frankfort. The price was $922,000. The deal was finalized on May 20.
9. $900,000, four-bedroom house at 3604 Kerriell Court
A 3,080-square-foot single-family home at 3604 Kerriell Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000, $292 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.
10. $835,000, single-family home at 2311 Leverenz Road
A 3,147-square-foot single-family house at 2311 Leverenz Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000, $265 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on May 15.