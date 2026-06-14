Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Ogle County, reported June 1 to 7

A single-family home in Stillman Valley that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 28 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $226,625, or $169 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000, single-family home at 8497 N. Meadowlark Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 8497 N. Meadowlark Lane in Stillman Valley has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house’s living area totals 2,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The deal was finalized on May 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $345,000, single-family home at 522 N. 11th St.

A 3,721-square-foot single-family house at 522 N. 11th St. in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $345,000, $93 per square foot. The home was built in 1906. The transaction was completed on May 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $320,000, single-family home at 3117 Everett Lane

The single-family residence at 3117 Everett Lane in Byron has new owners. The price was $320,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,558 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The deal was closed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $315,000, single-family home at 2917 Everett Lane

A 1,196-square-foot single-family home at 2917 Everett Lane in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $263 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The deal was closed on May 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $300,000, single-family home at 4437 E. Illinois Route 72

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4437 E. Illinois Route 72 in Byron. The price was $300,000. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $300,000, single-family home at 1514 Southfield Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1514 Southfield Lane in Byron has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,992 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $100. The transaction was completed on May 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $295,000, single-family home at 8700 Riverview Drive

A 1,832-square-foot single-family home at 8700 Riverview Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $161 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $285,000, single-family home at 1903 Silverthorn Drive

The single-family house at 1903 Silverthorn Drive in Byron has new owners. The price was $285,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,056 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $284,500, single-family home at 1538 Southfield Lane

A 1,740-square-foot single-family residence at 1538 Southfield Lane in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $284,500, $164 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was closed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $262,000, single-family home at 8668 Yosemite Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8668 Yosemite Drive in Byron. The price was $262,000. The house was built in 1973, and the living area totals 1,220 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The transaction was completed on May 5.

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