Top 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported June 1-7

A residential home in Barrington that sold for $1.65 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.
The county saw a total of 157 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $376,481. The average price per square foot was $207.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.65 million, residential home at 12 Rock Ridge Road
A 5,382-square-foot residential property at 12 Rock Ridge Road in Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,650,000, $307 per square foot. The house was built in 1982. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.
2. $1.23 million, residential home at 9315 N. Muirfield Drive
The residential property at 9315 N. Muirfield Drive in the village of Lakewood has new owners. The price was $1,227,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 10,067 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 22.
3. $749,000, residential home at 501 S. Emerald Drive
A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 501 S. Emerald Drive in McHenry. The price was $749,000. The house was built in 1953, and the living area totals 2,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $340. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 19.
4. $725,000, residential home at 9560 Nicklaus Lane
The sale of the residential property at 9560 Nicklaus Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 5,498 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The transaction was completed on May 19.
5. $702,000, residential home at 427 Newcastle Drive
A 4,275-square-foot residential property at 427 Newcastle Drive in Cary has been sold. The total purchase price was $702,000, $164 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 22.
6. $682,000, residential home at 407 La Fox River Drive
A 2,268-square-foot residential property at 407 La Fox River Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $682,000, $301 per square foot. The home was built in 1937. The house features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 14.
7. $650,000, residential home at 3760 Bunker Hill Drive
A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 3760 Bunker Hill Drive in Algonquin. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2003, and the living area totals 4,890 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 21.
8. $648,000, residential home at 720 Tulip Circle
The residential property at 720 Tulip Circle in Island Lake has new owners. The price was $648,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,804 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.
9. $645,000, residential home at 3720 Great Hill Road
A 2,856-square-foot residential property at 3720 Great Hill Road in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $645,000, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 1978. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.
10. $640,000, four-bedroom house at 3306 Aubrey Drive
The sale of the single-family house at 3306 Aubrey Drive in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $640,000. The house’s living area totals 3,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.