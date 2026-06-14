Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kankakee County in the week of May 25

A rural residence in Bonfield that sold for $560,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County between May 25 and June 7.

In total, 49 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county, with an average price of $224,112, or $119 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $560,000, property at 7748 W. 2000n Road

The property at 7748 W. 2000n Road in Bonfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000. The deal was finalized on May 18.

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2. $455,000, single-family home at 321 Windermere Way

The single-family residence at 321 Windermere Way in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $455,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 3,820 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $119. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.

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3. $420,000, single-family home at 636 S. Walnut St.

The single-family residence at 636 S.Walnut St. in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000. The deal was closed on May 12.

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4. $385,000, single-family home at 925 Magnolia Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 925 Magnolia Drive in Bourbonnais. The price was $385,000. The transaction was completed on May 13.

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5. $385,000, single-family home at 863 White Tail Bend

The sale of the single-family residence at 863 White Tail Bend in Manteno has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The deal was finalized on May 18.

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6. $385,000, single-family home at 366 Centerpoint Drive S

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 366 Centerpoint Drive S in Bourbonnais. The price was $385,000. The deal was closed on May 13.

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7. $385,000, single-family home at 847 Tremont St.

The single-family residence at 847 Tremont St. in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $385,000. The deal was closed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $375,000, single-family home at 2224 Trappers Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 2224 Trappers Lane in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $351,000, single-family home at 206 Meadows Road S

The single-family residence at 206 Meadows Road S in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $351,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $350,000, single-family home at 6064 Park View Drive

The single-family residence at 6064 Park View Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The deal was closed on May 20.

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